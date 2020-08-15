Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli makes courtesy call to PM Modi, discusses COVID-19 situation

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli on Saturday had a telephonic conversation on the occasion of India’s Independence Day, the first after relations between the two countries hit a rough patch over Nepal’s adoption of a new map in June and claims and counterclaims over territory. The conversation is also likely to set the ball rolling for diplomatic negotiations over border issues.

According to the MEA, Nepalese foreign secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and Indian ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra are likely to hold talks on August 17 when the border issue may come up for discussion. Relations appeared to sour after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a road in Lipulekh on May 8. Nepal claims Lipulekh, Limiyadhura and Kalapani as their own under the treaty of Sugauli while New Delhi maintains that the three territories are its. Both India and Nepal are mandated by a 1988 treaty to solve all border disputes through dialogue.

Congratulations and greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Government and people of India on the happy occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Best wishes for more progress and prosperity of the people of India. — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) August 15, 2020

Relations dipped further after Nepal passed a constitutional amendment to incorporate the territories in its map. India called the claims historically inaccurate and said that Kathmandu had not responded to a request for foreign secretary-level talks. “The Prime Minister of Nepal greeted the government and people of India on the occasion of Independence Day, and also conveyed congratulations for India’s recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council,” a statement from the Indian side said. Oli took to Twitter on his talks with Modi.

“We agreed to strengthen cooperation to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. We emphasized on taking good care of the citizens who are stuck in each other's countries due to the lockdown. Discussions were also held to maintain the supply system and make it more comfortable and smooth. I thanked the government of India for its assistance, including medicines,” Oli said.

Oli has been at the receiving end from his own party over handling of the Covid-19 situation and relations with India, prompting him to allege that New Delhi was trying to overthrow his government. Former Nepalese PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda had urged Oli to step down. But, according to the Nepalese media, the two leaders are expected to soon announce a breakthrough.