National Infra Pipeline project will get Rs 110 lakh crore boost: PM Narendra Modi

There is a need to give a new direction to infrastructure development of the country and this will be done through the National Infrastructure Pipeline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Centre will spend over Rs110 lakh crore on about 7,000 projects of different sectors under the National Infrastructure Pipeline, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address on Saturday.

“The National Infrastructure Pipeline will play an important role in reviving the economy, which has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. There is a need to give a new direction to infrastructure development of the country and this will be done through the National Infrastructure Pipeline. We will spend more than Rs 100 lakh crore on this,” Modi said.

The National Infrastructure Pipeline was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in December 2019.

It was aimed at attracting investments. According to the government, the Centre will put in 18-20 per cent of the funds from the Union Budget while states will allocate 24-26 per cent from their budgets for the project. A report prepared by a finance ministry task force predicts 31 per cent of the required resources to be raised through debt from bond markets, banks and NBFCs and around 4-10 per cent as equity from private developers, external aid multilateral and bilateral agencies and internal accruals. Modi also referred to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s efforts to upgrade the country’s road network with the launch of the Golden Quadilateral project. “Even today people of the country look as it with pride. Now we need to take forward the work done by Vajpayee during his tenure,” the PM said.

