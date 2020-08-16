STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One big leap for lemongrass revolution in Jharkhand's Bishunpur

The Bishunpur block of Gumlain Jharkhand was once a Maoist hub, violence was part of villagers’ life. Today, the villagers have a different cause to live: making lemongrass more profitable.

Farmers in Gumla district are earning up to H80,000 per acre of land in a year by making an initial one-time investment of Rs 20,000

JHARKHAND: The Bishunpur block of Gumlain Jharkhand was once a Maoist hub, violence was part of villagers’ life. Today, the villagers have a different cause to live: making lemongrass more profitable. There are around 500 women belonging to 32 Self Help Groups (SHGs) in 25 villages, under the Bishunpur block cultivating lemongrass.

They are already earning up to Rs 80,000 per acre of land in a year by making an initial onetime investment of Rs 20,000. Cultivation of lemongrass has not only earned them praise but also made them self-reliant. They also found a mention in Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat.’ Lemongrass is a tall plant with a fresh lemon aroma and a citrus flavour.

It is a common ingredient in Thai cooking. It is also a bug repellent with anti- microbial properties. It helps in digestion and controls cholesterol. Lemongrass oil is used in aromatherapy to freshen up the air, reduce stress, and uplift the mood. The plant is being cultivated in barren lands with technical support by ‘Krishi Vigyan Kendra’ and Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) Lucknow, which ensures value-addition to the yield.

It is a special project under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana --National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), being implemented in the state by Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS). “Initially, no one was convinced with the Kisan Seva Kendra plan. I thought to give it a try even though it was totally new for me. Within six months, it started giving me profits and I expanded the lemongrass cultivation, involving one more woman of my village.

I now earn more than `75,000 per annum,” said Basanti Devi. The new plant has taken over some paddy fields during off-seasons between December and July, she added. “I had to beg before my husband for money if I needed something. Now, I am in a position to lend money to him,” says Sumati Devi. She says lemongrass could be grown on less fertile soil or even barren land and one can harvest its leaves four to five times in a year for the next five years without investing anything.

JSLPS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rajiv Kumar says lemongrass cultivation has been taken up in 31 blocks of 16 districts in Jharkhand by more than 16,500 SHG women. “Master trainers have also been deployed to offer technical support and advice to the farmers,” said Kumar. “Since its production is less than the demand, lemongrass oil is sold at Rs 1500-2000 per litre in the local market. Now, these women do not have to go to towns to work as labourers as they earn well by remaining in their villages,” said JSLPS Programme Manager (Communications) Kumar Vikash.

Lemongrass cultivation under DAY-NRLM has not only earned praise for women in Gumla, once a
Maoist hub, but also made them financially self-reliant. They also found a mention in PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat,’ reports Mukesh Ranjan

