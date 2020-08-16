STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

PM Modi pitches for 'vocal for local' mindset to make India self-reliant

Says India needs to shift focus from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Make for World’ to increase share in the world economy

Published: 16th August 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday | DPR

NEW DELHI: Making another strong pitch towards self-reliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the “mindset of a free India should be vocal for local” and through the Atmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the country was shifting its focus from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Make for World.’ Addressing the nation on the country’s 74th Independence Day, Modi said “we should appreciate our local products, if we don’t do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged.”
Giving the example of N-95 masks, personal protective equipment and ventilators, he said when the Covid-19 pandemic started India hardly had any production of the items.

But Indian entrepreneurs had responded to the need of the times and they had not only met the domestic demand, but exported them to the world. “India’s share in the world economy should increase for which we have to be self-reliant. We have to move forward with our mantra of ‘Make in India,’ but also with ‘Make for World’.” Modi sought to allay the concerns of economists that India, by resorting to imposing import duties and putting items in the restrictive list, was going back to the pre-1991 era of license-permit raj.

“When we talk about becoming self-reliant, then we do not merely refer to decreasing the import demands,” he said, but stressed that India cannot continue exporting raw material only for them to return as finished products. Modi said while the country was striving for economic growth and self-reliance, development must go hand-in-hand with humanity. “India has always believed that the entire world is one family.” The PM said major global firms were looking at India as a major investment destination, which is reflected in an 18% jump in FDI last financial year.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atmnirbhar Bharat Self Reliant India Narendra Modi 74th Independence Day
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp