Radico Khaitan releases 'Shukriya' a gratitude song to honor defence forces

To honour the Defence Forces and to raise everyone's spirit in the pandemic, Radico Khaitan is out with Shukriya, a 'gratitude song' under the banner the Spirit of Victory.

To honour the Defence Forces and to raise everyone’s spirit in the pandemic, Radico Khaitan is out with Shukriya, a ‘gratitude song’ under the banner the Spirit of Victory. It is written and sung by Padamjeet Sehrawat who also composed the music with Kamal Joshi. “We locked the song in a single day,” Sehrawat says, adding, “We wanted to give a message which matched up with the spirit of 1965 (war). We can never thank the Defence personnel enough.

What they do for us is beyond comparison, sacrificing their comforts and their lives for us. So the lyrics, Khuli hawa hai kyonki tum ho, mehakti fiza hai kyonki tum ho, mera rom rom tera karzdaar hai, hamari azadi teri karazdar hai, came easily.” Cricketer-turned-singer, Sehrawat is a versatile artiste - a writer, an anchor, a commentator, a composer and a performer.

A disciple of Guru Manik Lal Verma, he has performed at over 600 concerts. “Even in the pandemic, the Army is fighting tirelessly to protect our country. This song is a small effort in the direction of saluting their bravery and devotion towards the country,” says Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan that has been associated with the defence services supplies for the last five decades.

“Two years ago, when we thought of expressing our gratitude to the forces, the martyrs and their families, we created a premium rum, 1965 Spirit of Victory. The product was well accepted within the Defence Forces. After we saw the idea was well accepted, we thought of spreading it to the civil society and what better than music? A product under a restricted category like liquor is available for a few, while music is universal.

Hence this song,” says Sinha, adding the company is planning to extend the war series further by including more products into it. Prior to this, Radico-Khaitan was associated with Tales of Valour, a series of authoritative factual war documentaries which depict the 10 most valiant stories of bravery. “Even that project had us expressing our respect to the martyrs and soldiers for their selfless deeds towards the country,” says Sinha.

Two years ago, Radico- Khaitan, produced a premium rum 1965 Spirit of Victory, to salute the armed forces. It was associated with Tales of Valour about the 10 most valiant stories of bravery.

