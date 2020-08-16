STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools won’t reopen until COVID-19 situation under control: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Schools will remain shut in Delhi until the government is fully convinced that the pandemic situation is completely under control, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)

NEW DELHI: Schools will remain shut in Delhi until the government is fully convinced that the pandemic situation is completely under control, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday. All educational institutions, including schools, in Delhi, were closed in March as part of measures to contain the spread of the viral infection. In the first week of July, the Delhi government launched a comprehensive remote teaching-learning plan for all classes.

All head of schools were told to ensure that teachers have updated WhatsApp group to facilitate learning in the lockdown. “I spoke to many parents, they requested please do not open the schools. I want to assure all of you that schools will remain closed till the time we are not fully in control of coronavirus. Safety and security of children is very important to us,” Kejriwal said in his Independence Day speech at the Delhi Secretariat.

While the Centre feels that schools for higher classes could begin in a phased manner between September and November, a recent survey had disclosed that 61% per cent of parents in Delhi-NCR do not want schools to reopen in September. Moreover, Covid cases are also spiking after the infection curve remained relatively flat for nearly a fortnight.

Delhi recorded 1,276 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the caseload to over 1.51 lakh, while the toll rose to 4,188. Challenges remain in online education, especially for underprivileged students whose parents may not be able to afford the basic technical requirements for distance learning. “Online education is a great way to reach more students but there is a flip side as many underprivileged parents are left out because they do not have the means,” said Rahul Goswami of NGO Lakshya Jeevan Jagriti. 

