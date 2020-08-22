STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Five intruders, trying to enter India from Pakistan, shot dead by BSF

Local police are investigating the matter and the bodies have been recovered from the farmlands close to the IB. 

Published: 22nd August 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

BSF

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: The  Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday shot dead five Pakistani intruders along the international border in Tarn Taran sector of Punjab and seized multiple weapons and drugs.

A senior BSF officer said that the five armed Pakistani nationals had entered the Indian territory overnight on Friday and were hiding across the fence.

The alert troops of BSF’s 103rd battalion noticed the suspicious movement at night at Dal outpost under the Khalra police station of Tarn Taran district.

“Around 4.45 am on the Saturday morning, as the troopers started searching the area, they were fired upon. The BSF soldiers retaliated in self-defence killing the five intruders.

An AK-47 rifle with two magazines, four 9 mm Beretta pistols with seven magazines and 109 rounds of ammunition were seized along with two mobile phones and nine packets of heroin weighing 9.920 kg,’’ he said.

He said it was being ascertained if the intruders were smugglers or terrorists. An intensive search operation along the intentional border is under way, he said.

A photo collage released by the BSF showed two bodies piled up on each other while the other three lying separately in the slushy green grass. Some weapons and backpacks were visible in the photographs.

BSF Inspector General (Punjab Frontier) Manipal Yadav told media in Amarkot that the five men had “crossed the international border and entered into the Indian territory”.

He said the local police will now probe the case and scan the data of the two mobile phones found with the bodies. Officials said the BSF has seized over 356 kg heroin and 25 illegal weapons so far this year.

The troops, officials said, used thermal imaging, night surveillance devices and also set up multiple ambushes to track down the infiltrators.

Sources said under a pilot project, the BSF is working on a smart fence along the intentional border in Punjab.

The fence will consist of laser walls, thermal imagers and sensors to detect intrusion in places where a physical fence cannot come up due to the terrain.

The BSF is also procuring drones as well as counter-drone technology on a priority basis. Trials are also being conducted for portable ground penetrating radars to detect cross-border tunnels, pinpoint land mines and improvised explosive devices and buried contraband.

BSF working on smart fence to detect intruders This smart fence will consist of laser walls, thermal imagers and sensors to detect intrusion where a physical fence cannot come up due to the terrain

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSF pakistan International Border
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp