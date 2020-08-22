IGP of Haryana Police arrested for assaulting women in two separate cases

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Inspector General of Police (IGP) Hemant Kalson has been arrested in two different cases for allegedly assaulting a woman and a man after trespassing into their houses at Pinjore on Friday evening.

In the first case, a woman complained to the police that the officer allegedly entered her house and started beating up her daughter while she herself was taking bath.

Upon intimation, she intervened and saved her daughter. A case under sections 323 and 452 of IPC was registered against the officer.

Similarly, another person complained that the officer entered his house, abused and manhandled his wife in an inebriated state. When the man tried to save his wife, the officer threatened and assaulted him. The police have registered a case under sections 323, 452, 509 and 510 of the IPC.

An officer of Panchkula Police said, "The Inspector General of Police (Home Guards) Hemant Kalson has been booked and arrested for allegedly misbehaving with two women after trespassing into their houses at Pinjore in Panchkula yesterday night".

Kalson, however, is not new to controversies. On August 2 he was booked under section 506 of IPC for abusing a woman in Pinjore. During election duty in Tamil Nadu, he was placed under suspension for firing in the air. He was also involved in a road rage incident in 2018 at Panchkula, but in that episode, no case was registered.