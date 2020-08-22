STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

IGP of Haryana Police arrested for assaulting women in two separate cases

Earlier on August 2 he was booked under section 506 of IPC for abusing a woman in Pinjore.

Published: 22nd August 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

One of the woman dragging IG Hemant Kalson (in yellow) out of her house

One of the woman dragging IG Hemant Kalson (in yellow) out of her house. (Photo| Video screengrab)

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Inspector General of Police (IGP) Hemant Kalson has been arrested in two different cases for allegedly assaulting a woman and a man after trespassing into their houses at Pinjore on Friday evening.

In the first case,  a woman complained to the police that the officer allegedly entered her house and started beating up her daughter while she herself was taking bath.

Upon intimation, she intervened and saved her daughter. A case under sections 323 and 452 of IPC was registered against the officer.

Similarly, another person complained that the officer entered his house, abused and manhandled his wife in an inebriated state. When the man tried to save his wife, the officer threatened and assaulted him. The police have registered a case under sections 323, 452, 509 and 510 of the IPC.

An officer of Panchkula Police said, "The Inspector General of Police (Home Guards) Hemant Kalson has been booked and arrested for allegedly misbehaving with two women after trespassing into their houses at Pinjore in Panchkula yesterday night".

Kalson, however,  is not new to controversies. On August 2 he was booked under section 506 of IPC for abusing a woman in Pinjore. During election duty in Tamil Nadu, he was placed under suspension for firing in the air. He was also involved in a road rage incident in 2018 at Panchkula, but in that episode, no case was registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hemant Kalson Haryana Police
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp