Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI team visits late actor's Bandra flat, reconstructs sequence of events

Earlier, the CBI team had grilled Neeraj at a guesthouse in Santacruz in connection with the case. Two Mumbai police officials had on Friday visited Sushant's residence in Bandra.

Published: 22nd August 2020 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 02:11 PM

CBI team with Central Forensic Science Laboratory CFSL experts arrive at late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's residence at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI:A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday visited late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house in Bandra along with a forensic team to recreate the occurrences that allegedly led to the death of the actor.

According to CBI sources, Rajput’s cook Neeraj and roommate Siddharth Pithani were also present at the scene. The actor was found dead in his home on June 14. The CBI team also visited Cooper Hospital and interacted with the doctors who conducted the autopsy on the actor. According to sources, the agency officials also met the dean of the hospital.

The CBI had questioned Neeraj on Friday as well along with the actor’s manager Samuel Miranda at a guest house in Andheri. The agency officials are working at the guest house as the Mumbai unit office has been closed after many officers tested positive for coronavirus. The agency also collected documents from Mumbai police, including forensic report, post mortem report, statements of more than 60 people that Mumbai police has recorded in the case, and other material evidence. Sources said that three mobile phones belonging to the actor, his laptop and clothes and the CCTV footage of his building have also been collected by the agency.

The CBI was tasked with the investigation of the case by the Supreme Court. The apex court, while hearing a petition filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty demanding the shifting of the case to Mumbai from Patna, had directed the agency to probe the case.

An FIR has been filed by the Patna police on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rajput’s father. Rhea is one of the six accused in the case. The CBI has formed four teams to probe the case.

While one team will deal with translation of documents from Marathi to English, another will question persons in relation with the case.

Two other teams will handle the logistics and coordinate with Delhi. The agency, sources said, is likely to question Rajput’s manager Deepesh Sawant in the

