Over 20 prominent Delhi residents shortlisted to revive oral history project

NEW DELHI: From former lieutenant governors (L-Gs) and owners of media houses to authors, artists, players, and historians; over 20 prominent residents of Delhi have been shortlisted for Delhi government’s ambitious oral history project.

The one-on-one interaction — recording of anecdotes — with these personalities will begin soon as the impact of the pandemic subsidies.

“The committee set for the purpose, in the recently held meeting, has identified 23 names, from different fields, for the first phase. Most of them have agreed. Because the majority of them are very old, we will be very cautious because of Covid pandemic,” said archivist Sanjay Garg at Delhi Archives.

The project under the aegis of the arts, culture and language (ACL) department of the Delhi government was launched by the Archives in August last year.

The Centre for Community Knowledge (CCK) — a research centre which runs a similar project documenting experiential histories, of Ambedkar University has been roped in.

The archives plan to record stories of 100 people.

“Covid outbreak has slightly disturbed our project. We tried to do it online but it didn’t work out due to multiple reasons. Network connectivity is one issue,” said Garg.

City museums and libraries have a rich collection of historical records but that does not help much in terms of nuanced personal accounts of places in Delhi, past events and its citizenry. To fill this ‘vacuum’, the Archives planned to revive its ‘oral history project’, which was suspended in the 90s due to lack of resources.

Started sometime in the 1980s, the department recorded interviews of 56 personalities like former acting Prime Minister Gulzari Lal Nanda and several freedom fighters.

Surajit Sarkar, associate professor at CCK said that at least eight people had already been interviewed but the process has been slow.

“We have tried some online interviews but the quality is not good... People are willing to meet but we have decided to go slow due to Covid situation,” he said.

