Over 20 prominent Delhi residents shortlisted to revive oral history project

The project under the aegis of the arts, culture and language (ACL) department of the Delhi government was launched by the Archives in August last year.

NEW DELHI:  From former lieutenant governors (L-Gs) and owners of media houses to authors, artists, players, and historians; over 20 prominent residents of Delhi have been shortlisted for Delhi government’s ambitious oral history project. 

The one-on-one interaction — recording of anecdotes — with these personalities will begin soon as the impact of the pandemic subsidies. 

“The committee set for the purpose, in the recently held meeting, has identified 23 names, from different fields, for the first phase. Most of them have agreed. Because the majority of them are very old, we will be very cautious because of Covid pandemic,” said archivist Sanjay Garg at Delhi Archives.

The archives plan to record stories of 100 people.

“Covid outbreak has slightly disturbed our project. We tried to do it online but it didn’t work out due to multiple reasons. Network connectivity is one issue,” said Garg. 

City museums and libraries have a rich collection of historical records but that does not help much in terms of nuanced personal accounts of places in Delhi, past events and its citizenry. To fill this ‘vacuum’, the Archives planned to revive its ‘oral history project’, which was suspended in the 90s due to lack of resources.

Started sometime in the 1980s, the department recorded interviews of 56 personalities like former acting Prime Minister Gulzari Lal Nanda and several freedom fighters.

Surajit Sarkar, associate professor at CCK said that at least eight people had already been interviewed but the process has been slow.

“We have tried some online interviews but the quality is not good... People are willing to meet but we have decided to go slow due to Covid situation,” he said.

List of eminent Delhi residents identified for oral history project

  • Jagmohan (former union minister and Delhi L-G)

  • Tejinder Khanna (retired IAS and former L-G Delhi)

  • Vijai Kapoor (retired IAS and former L-G Delhi)

  • Justice (rtd) Badar Durrez Ahmed (former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court)

  • Narayani Gupta (historian)

  • Shobhana Bhartia (chairperson and editorial director of the HT Group)

  • Aroon Purie (founder and former chief executive of the India Today Group)

  • CR Babu (noted environmentalist and Emeritus Professor of University of Delhi)

  • Col PC Sethi (Indian Air Force)

  • Anjolie Ela Menon (Contemporary Artist)

  • BR Mani (Ex-Additional Director General, Archaeological Survey of India)

  • Madan Gopal Singh (Composer and Sufi Singer)

  • Kiran Dhingra (former IAS)

  • Sadiq Rahman Kidwai (Author and academician)

  • Satish Jacob (senior journalist)

  • Kamlesh Jacob (educationist and administrator)

  • Indu Puri (former Indian table tennis player)

  • Rajinder Amarnath (Former cricketer and commentator)

  • Satpal Singh (wrestling coach and former wrestler)

  • Avinash Pasricha (Photographer)

  • Dr Mathew Varghese (orthopedic surgeon at St Stephen's Hospital)

  • Ashish Ganju (Architect and urban planner)

  • Usha Kumar (senior lawyer and organiser of Phoolwalon Ki Sair festival)

