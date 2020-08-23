Yamuna river’s water level swells following heavy showers

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Following heavy rainfall over the past few days, the Yamuna river’s water level rose in New Delhi on Saturday.

Last year, the low lying areas near the river, which is the second-largest tributary river of the Ganga and the longest tributary in India, had to be evacuated as a rise in water level had led to a flood-like situation.

The national capital and its neighbouring cities received heavy rainfall over the past few days leading to waterlogging and traffic jams across several areas. Over the past two days though, the sky has cleared up.

Areas such as Najafgarh saw overflowing of the drain leading to the submerged situation of the floodplains.

The rains were accompanied by a cool breeze bringing down the temperature by several notches in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Delhi over the weekend.