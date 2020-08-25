Himanta Biswa Sarma’s opt-out tweet linked to career stagnancy

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: Assam finance minister and BJP stalwart Himanta Biswa Sarma’s announcement on social media that he will not contest next year’s state assembly elections appears to be based on an assessment that his prospects of becoming chief minister are remote.

The BJP’s central leadership is understood to be comfortable with incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal. This comes in the way of Sarma’s longstanding ambition for the top job and many feel his decision to not contest the polls is driven by this reality.

At 51, he is seen as young in politics. Sarma left the Congress in 2015 after nearly two decades in the party following an unsuccessful revolt against Congress veteran and the then CM Tarun Gogoi.

His desire for chief ministership was not met by the party high command even though he had the support of most party MLAs. This prompted him to join the BJP one year ahead of the assembly elections in 2016.

Many at that time felt that if BJP came to power, he would be the obvious choice for the CM’s post. But the saffron party chose Sonowal, at that time the union sports minister, over Sarma, dashing the hopes of the BJP’s go-to man.

When asked about his political future, Sarma refused to comment beyond what he has already tweeted. Earlier, he had rubbished speculation that he was after any post.

“As I have already indicated in several public platforms that I am not interested in contesting next assembly election; my role will be limited to contribute whatever I can for my party and for my state. For Assam future, we need to have a strong nationalist govt,” Sarma tweeted earlier in the week.

“Few people feel that I am after some post and position. My only ambition is to see a BJP GOVT with 100+ seats. In my last few months, I want to work for my state as much as possible to have eternal satisfaction. Janani Janmabhumishcha Swargadapi Gariyas,” another tweet said.

Speculation is now rife that the BJP might use his services in Delhi so that he can play a bigger role. He had expressed his willingness to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Tezpur but the then BJP chief Amit Shah vetoed it as he wanted Sarma to focus on the Northeast.

Party insiders said he might be looking to get some relief from the “stagnancy” after having served the state as a minister for 20 years. Currently, he is the minister for finance, health, and education. Even his critics do not question his abilities as a minister.

Assam’s minister of state for health Pijush Hazarika, who is considered close to Sarma, said his senior had given his best service to the state for long. “My personal view is that if he doesn’t contest the upcoming election, it will be a loss for the state. We are workers of a disciplined party and we abide by party decisions. I request him not to take such a decision. If he stays, it will be good for the state,” Hazarika said.

A master election strategist who is widely known for his political acumen, Sarma had been instrumental in scripting victories for BJP in Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura.

He has walked the extra mile during pandemic, meeting patients and motivating health workers round the clock. Netizens praised the manner in which he prepared the state’s Health department to fight the pandemic. Given his strong performance during the current health emergency, his announcement that he will not contest the polls left many stumped.

Sarma’s achievements