Bihar polls 2020: Once considered close to Lalu, retired IPS officer joins JD-U
While Kumar had recently retired as DG, Home Guard and Fire Services, Harshvardhan Singh was considered close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Published: 29th August 2020 05:44 PM | Last Updated: 30th August 2020 11:03 AM | A+A A-
PATNA: With the Bihar Assembly polls due later this year, retired IPS officer Sunil Kumar and RJD leader Harshvardhan Singh joined the JD-U on Saturday.
Kumar had recently retired as DG, Home Guard and Fire Services.
Harshvardhan Singh has been considered close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Bihar has a long list of bureaucrats who have joined politics after retirement.
Nikhil Kumar, Meira Kumar, Yashwant Sinha, RK Singh, KP Ramaiah, Ashish Ranjan Sinha, Ashok Kumar Gupta, Anup Shrivastav, Hira Lal, Balbir Chandra, and RCP Singh are prominent former IAS, IPS, IRS and IFS officers who have joined politics.