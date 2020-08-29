Bihar polls 2020: Once considered close to Lalu, retired IPS officer joins JD-U

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: With the Bihar Assembly polls due later this year, retired IPS officer Sunil Kumar and RJD leader Harshvardhan Singh joined the JD-U on Saturday.

Kumar had recently retired as DG, Home Guard and Fire Services.

Harshvardhan Singh has been considered close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Bihar has a long list of bureaucrats who have joined politics after retirement.

Nikhil Kumar, Meira Kumar, Yashwant Sinha, RK Singh, KP Ramaiah, Ashish Ranjan Sinha, Ashok Kumar Gupta, Anup Shrivastav, Hira Lal, Balbir Chandra, and RCP Singh are prominent former IAS, IPS, IRS and IFS officers who have joined politics.