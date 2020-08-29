STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

BSF detects tunnel along India-Pakistan border in Jammu

The force later examined the tunnel and found plastic sandbags on its mouth that had "Pakistani markings" on them.

Published: 29th August 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Border Security Force BSF personnel stand near a tunnel originating from Pakistan beneath the Indo-Pak international border fence in J K's Samba district Saturday Aug. 19 2020.

Border Security Force BSF personnel stand near a tunnel originating from Pakistan beneath the Indo-Pak international border fence in J K's Samba district Saturday Aug. 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

SRI NAGAR: In an important breakthrough, the Border Security Force (BSF) has detected a tunnel originating from Pakistan along the International Border (IB) in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered sandbags with Karachi markings.

BSF IG, Jammu, N S Jamwal said the border guards deployed along the border in Samba had been receiving inputs about the existence of a tunnel from Pakistan. “Special teams were formed and anti-tunneling drive launched all along IB of Jammu region,” he said.

During the operation, the BSF men on Friday evening detected the 25-ft deep tunnel about 150 meters inside the border fencing in the field of a local farmer near Galar area.

The tunnel was about 3-4 feet in diameter and its mouth was reinforced with the sandbags. “Pakistan-made sandbags with marking of Shakargarh and Karachi factories were found at the mouth of the tunnel to hide it,” Jamwal said, adding that it appeared to be a freshly dug tunnel. The nearest Pakistani post across the border is nearly 400 metres from the tunnel, officials said.

This detection has foiled Pakistan’s nefarious design to facilitate terrorist infiltrations into India.

The BSF officer said it is clear digging such a long tunnel cannot take place without the hand of the Pakistan establishment. 

In the past also, BSF had detected tunnels along the IB originating from the Pakistani side. Pulwama terror attack accused Muhammad Umar Farooq, the nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammad found Masood Azhar, had entered India through an underground tunnel in 2018, according to the NIA charge sheet.

In September 2017, BSF detected an unfinished 2.5 ft deep tunnel  in Jammu’s Arnia sector. On February 13, the same year, it had detected a tunnel along the IB in Ramgarh sector of Jammu and recovered 2 AK-47 magazines, 1 hand grenade, 1 magazine pouch, 13 Duracell, 9 pencil cells, 3 head lamps used for digging, compass, three Haver sac among other things.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Border Security Force tunnel Jammu pakistan
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)
RIP Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' star dies of cancer aged 43
A health worker in personal protective equipment PPE collects swab sample of a man for a COVID-19 test (Photo | PTI)
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have higher viral load, finds CDFD study
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp