12.69 lakh cases disposed of via e-conference during lockdown: Justice Chandrachud

NEW DELHI: Stressing the need for collating data for faster disposal of cases, Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud on Saturday, while launching the website of the top court’s e-committee, said the data management will help the entire justice delivery system.

“Purpose of launching this website is to put forth the e-initiatives of this committee, which is the arm of the Supreme Court under the e-Courts project, at the command of every citizen,” Chairman of the e-committee, Justice Chandrachud said.

“Some remarkable work is being done in Courts all over the country which is not available and not known to the people. Idea was to allow High Courts to upload on the website the work they are doing in their Courts to inform the nation at large,” he said.

Citing the work done especially by the district courts during the lockdown, Justice Chandrachud said, “Between March 24 and Aug 28, for the District Judiciary total 28,66,089 cases were registered and 12,69,661 cases were disposed of. Leading this has been our Supreme Court. We have interacted with 50,000 lawyers who have been able to access the services of the Supreme Court during the lockdown.”

He also added that e-seva kendras will soon be in place at all courts across the country for a litigant to access the system conveniently.