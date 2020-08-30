70 assistant teachers to get four-week online training from US Embassy   

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: In a bid to raise the standards of teaching in the national capital, the Delhi government’s education department is planning an extensive four-week online course for the Professional Development of Primary Teachers (PDPT) in association with the Embassy of United States. Under this program, 70 regular assistant teachers of Sarvodya Vidyalayas will be selected from around the city and provided online training daily.

The Regional English Language Office at the US embassy will administer learning about classroom activities from the Monster Book or the English Teaching Forum articles. The training will be provided free of cost. As per the plan, the participants will then try these activities in their classrooms and give feedback. Taking the help of technology, the teachers will be given tips on more classroom activities, material and studies.

The participants will be given certificates by the Regional English Language Office upon the completion of the course, informed a government official. The course duration is from August 31 to September 25.

It is expected that participants communicate with each other through the discussion boards as suggested by the instructors. By sharing responses and ideas about the material in the video and readings, and experimentations with the activities, participants will experience a professional development community, which should continue even after the course is over, said a circular issued by the DOE.

Part of annual report

Officials said that after successful completion of the online course, the certificates given by RELO will also be mentioned in Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR)