STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

70 assistant teachers to get four-week online training from US Embassy   

The Regional English Language Office at the US embassy will administer learning about classroom activities from the Monster Book or the English Teaching Forum articles.

Published: 30th August 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

teachers, classrooms, school, students

Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

NEW DELHI: In a bid to raise the standards of teaching in the national capital, the Delhi government’s education department is planning an extensive four-week online course for the Professional Development of Primary Teachers (PDPT) in association with the Embassy of United States. Under this program, 70 regular assistant teachers of Sarvodya Vidyalayas will be selected from around the city and provided online training daily.

The Regional English Language Office at the US embassy will administer learning about classroom activities from the Monster Book or the English Teaching Forum articles. The training will be provided free of cost. As per the plan, the participants will then try these activities in their classrooms and give feedback. Taking the help of technology, the teachers will be given tips on more classroom activities, material and studies. 

The participants will be given certificates by the Regional English Language Office upon the completion of the course, informed a government official. The course duration is from August 31 to September 25.
It is expected that participants communicate with each other through the discussion boards as suggested by the instructors. By sharing responses and ideas about the material in the video and readings, and experimentations with the activities, participants will experience a professional development community, which should continue even after the course is over, said a circular issued by the DOE.

Part of annual report
Officials said that after successful completion of the online course, the certificates given by RELO will also be mentioned in Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR)

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US embassy Teacher training programme
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp