After five-month gap, metros to resume from September 7; centre nod must for lockdowns

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres remain closed; no international air travel; gatherings of up to 100 permitted.

A worker carrying out disinfection inside a Kochi Metro coach recently.

A worker carrying out disinfection inside a Metro coach recently.

NEW DELHI:  After a gap of five months, metro rail services will resume from September 7 in a graded manner, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Saturday as it released the guidelines for Unlock 4, allowing many more activities to restart from September.

In a departure from previous lockdown and unlocking phases, states will not be allowed to impose localized lockdowns in non-containment zones in Unlock-4 without consulting the central government, the MHA said in the fresh guidelines.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will also be issuing standard operating procedures for operation of metro train services under Unlock 4, the MHA said.

The Central Industrial Security Force that guards the metro network in the national capital region has prepared a fresh “business continuity plan” that will be implemented in “consultation” with the urban development ministry and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Some measures proposed by the CISF are contactless frisking of passengers, who will go through multiple door-sized metal detectors, checking them for fever or flu-like symptoms and restricted entry into stations.

In Unlock 4, which will come into effect from September 1, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

The Centre has also decided to allow social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and political functions under Unlock 4.

These events will be allowed only outside containment zones.  Such public gatherings will be allowed from September 21 with a ceiling of 100 persons.

At present, a maximum of 50 people are allowed for weddings and a gathering of 20 people is permitted for funerals.

“Such limited gatherings can be held with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer,” the MHA said.

Open-air theatres will also open from September 21. But cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open-air theatre) and International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by the MHA will continue to remain shut.

Schools, colleges, coaching centres, and other educational institutions will remain closed till September 30, with some relaxations for students of Classes IX to XII, who may be permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to the written consent of their parents or guardians, according to the guidelines.

