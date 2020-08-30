Cannot charge annual fees till schools reopen: Delhi High Court

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has held that annual and development charges cannot be taken from the parents of students “during the pendency of the present lockdown,” when schools are yet to reopen.

The prima facie opinion was expressed by Justice Jayant Nath in his order of August 25 while hearing a plea moved by the parents’ association of a private school, which started taking the annual and development charges along with the tuition fees from the month of July amid lockdown.

The court restrained the school from taking the annual and development charges from the parents for the month of July till further orders.

It also issued a notice to the Delhi government and the school, seeking their stand on the plea of the parents’ association, which was represented by advocate Gaurav Bahl.