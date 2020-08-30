Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg again over ‘BJP links’ 

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday wrote another letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on reports that the BJP was allowed to control WhatsApp’s India operations in return for a possible licence for its payment operations.

At a press conference, the opposition party also demanded an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the alleged “links of Facebook employees and the ruling establishment”.

In his letter to Zuckerberg, Congress general secretary organization, K C Venugopal, referred to his earlier letter dated August 17 in which the party had requested the company to investigate the allegations made in the Wall Street Journal article that the social media platform refused to apply hate speech rules to certain BJP politicians.

“We draw your attention to the article in Time magazine dated August 27 that reveals more information and evidence of biases and a quid-pro-quo relationship of Facebook India with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party,” Venugopal said in the new letter dated August 29. “We will also be pursuing legislative and judicial actions in India to ensure that a foreign company cannot continue to cause social disharmony in our nation for their pursuit of private profits,” he said.