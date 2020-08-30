STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi not so swachh: AAP puts up banners calling out MCDs

The Aam Aadmi Party intensified its campaign against the BJP led municipal corporations on Saturday.

AAP workers with a banner they put up at a foot overbridge on Saturday | twitter

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party intensified its campaign against the BJP led municipal corporations on Saturday. Scores of party workers, across the city, put up banners on foot overbridges and high rise buildings blaming the BJP run MCDs for failing to keep the city clean.  In the recent Swachh Survekshan the East Delhi Municipal Corporation was ranked 46 among 47 local bodies surveyed. The EDMC which is the performed the worst among all three MCDs caters to a population of over 10 lakh. 

The other two municipal corporations in the national capital also performed poorly,  Only the South Delhi Municipal Corporation was ranked in the twenties, ranking 21st, while the North Delhi Municipal Corporation was down also way down the pecking order at number 43.

The Arvind Kejriwal led party recently made a pitch to citizens of Delhi stating that the party is ready to take over the reins of the civic bodies.

Ensuring the cleanliness is the prime duty of the civic bodies, and so far, according to the recently conducted survey, their performances have been far from satisfactory. This issue was raised by the AAP to attack the BJP which has been running the MCD for the past 15 years. With the fresh elections slated for 2022, the AAP has intensified its push against the BJP.

“As per the national survey Delhi has got the lowest ranking in the entire country. This is very shameful. If the BJP cannot manage MCDs properly then they should step down. We are fighting a pandemic and  this is our way of make them aware of the problems faced by the public,” said Madan Lal, AAP MLA who put up the poster on Barapullah road.

Both the BJP and AAP have blamed each other in the past for the civic problems in the national capital. 

