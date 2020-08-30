STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Destiny plays cupid

Neha and Ramit Jain

Neha and Ramit Jain

Two’s Company  Ramit and Neha Jain lived in the same locality in Pitampura, went to the same school, but lost touch as they grew up. Twelve years later, they met again and now, the two 32-year-olds have been married for seven years, run UDC Homes and live their old locality in with their two-year-old son. 

“We used to play together,” recalls Neha. Like all kids, they used to fight. “She would bully me all the time, and would even get scolded by my Dadi for always ringing the bell at the wrong time,” Ramit says, reminiscing their childhood days. “But on reaching Class 9 or 10, we lost touch as we both had relocated.” 

Later, Neha went to the UK to pursue a Masters in Finance (Business & Economics) and Ramit went to the US to study marketing. “When we came back, our parents were looking for a match for the both of us, and my father suggested Ramit’s name. We met, things clicked, and we got married,” adds Neha.

Narrating his version of the story, Ramit says, “One day in September 2012, I got a wedding proposal from her family. And my reaction was, Hell! NO (laughs). We would just say hi on BBM or Skype but didn’t share any other correspondence all these years. But in three days I was convinced that she is the right person to be my life partner,” admits Ramit. 

Two months later, in 2013, they got married. At that time, Ramit was working at a friend’s company, and Neha was working full-time in the Cooperative Executive Board of an MNC.Ramit ventured into selling mattresses, but with no profits in sight, he took to dealing with wall paints and wall furnishings.

Neha started visiting her father-in-law’s office more often, and found herself drawn to wallpapers. A year later, she decided to be a part of the business. “I was actually happy because earlier she used to leave at 8:00am and reach home at 10:00pm, so we had no time to meet and talk,” Ramit adds.

The two started teaming up with Indian wallpaper brands to manufacture and import their own collections. “Now, we have almost 1,000 dealers in India,” says Ramit oversees administration, sales and finance, while Neha looks after production and sourcing. At present, they are expanding their Pitampura store. The pandemic has impacted their business, but they have learnt to adapt to change. “Now, clients see everything online, which is why we are working on our website.” 

Their superpowers: Ramit double checks every detail before taking on anything new, and Neha is good at making quick decisions and taking risks. While looking after the baby, Neha also juggles working on the brand’s new collections.

“I keep a track of what we have launched, which factory has to produce what products, tags, how much quantity and label details... But we are not the couple who complains. If I am in the office, I have his support at home. We fill the gap for each other and don’t interfere in each other’s work. Though, he is a bit of a sceptic at times,” Neha laughs.

UDC Homes has now collaborated with Asian Paints for a ‘beautifulhomestore’ campaign that “will be a one-stop solution for all your interior needs,” as Neha puts it. No matter how busy they get with work and parenting, their morning walks together remain sacrosanct. Unlike their childhood bickering, they handle their disagreements with maturity. “When we have totally opposite views, instead of fighting, we try to find a solution,” says Neha. “Our golden rule, let go of things,” Ramit signs off with a chuckle.

What do you like about Ramit?
His spontaneity. 
What do you like about Neha?
Her straightforwardness. 
Annoying quirk about him 
Some times when we are talking over the phone call, I keep on talking and realise she doesn’t respond, and then she will say ‘Please pardon me, I was into something else’. 
Annoying quirk about her 
He always wants to eat noodles when he gets drunk. After leaving parties, we have stopped by at different hotels and made them prepare noodles, sometimes at 4:00am.

