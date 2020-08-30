STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In focus: Sanil Sachar, who has over 200 books to his credit, talks about new release

Writing is not supposed to be easy, believes this author with over 200 books to his credit.

Published: 30th August 2020 07:50 AM

Sanil Sachar

Sanil Sachar

With over 200 works of poetry and short stories, Sanil Sachar is one of the few Indian authors to be published in all forms of literature. He recently launched his book And...Perhaps Love. The concept of And.Perhaps Love. began in 2019 when Sachar chose to write with the aim that a reader can become the character. The book is written with multiple themes and voices, and can be picked up and read from any page. “This book is meant to be your companion,” says Sachar.

“It is a silent observer when you want to read it, and a patient listener when you wish to communicate with it. Each page read has a different meaning each day, as the reader evolves and goes through their life. A mixture of fiction and reality, but in this case the fiction will work and join the reality of the reader. Personally, the book is one with the times, where everything we are going through is unique.”

On his collaboration with Penguin India 
“It was dreamlike” Sachar exclaims. “This is a publisher we have read growing up and continue to read to travel through time. “I have known the team through my early days as a reader, and the feeling of excitement continues to feel like Day 1. Their professionalism and eye to execute catering every detail is beyond par.

From my publicist, and mentor, Premanka, who understood the book in a manner that taught me a new perspective on it, well before we all chose to finalise on working together, to the entire team across divisions in sales, marketing and strategy, the execution is like clockwork,” shares Sachar, adding, “We all recognised that, And.Perhaps Love is a new challenge and a unique book, hence, it needed a fresh perspective which comes at a time when as artists we need to support the world with all forms of art. When we have discussions as a team, we see the book as a person and its readers as a community the book is built around.”

Flexibility in writing
Writing is not supposed to be easy, believes this author with over 200 books to his credit. “Art is not meant to be easy to create. When I write, I never think of what format it will shape out as, or whether the book will resemble a work of the past. Choosing to play reader and writer at the same time and continuously writing with no intention of publishing but to write has led to no particular format across all the published work. It’s a constant method of improving, and I feel I will be playing it too safe and being unjust to the readers if I follow a constant flow.”

