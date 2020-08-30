STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Restyled sound and light show at Purana Quila by 2021

The sound and light show named ‘Ishq-e-Dilli’, narrated how Delhi was destroyed seven times and rebuilt.

Published: 30th August 2020

NEW DELHI:  The upgrading of the famous sound and light show at 16th-century fort — Purana Quila —  has been set in motion. India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), which has been running the programme, invited tenders for implementing the show with a new script and improved lights and sound systems last month. According to officials, at least six prospective operators have shown interest in the project.

“Conventional sound systems will be replaced with the latest technology equipment. Besides, revamped laser show, we are also planning to introduce multilingual content for which headphones will be provided. The new script will revolve around Purana Quila and the ancient city Indraprastha. The story of 10 cities of Delhi starting from Prithviraj Chauhan will be in the background,” said an official. If the project moves according to the schedule, the sound and light show at Purana Quila may be resumed next year around March.

“Bidders will give a presentation and then final decision will be taken. The script will be vetted by the tourism and culture ministry. According to the tender document, the works are to be completed within six months, a week after issuance of Letter of Intent,” he said. 

The sound and light show named ‘Ishq-e-Dilli’, narrated how Delhi was destroyed seven times and rebuilt. The show was suspended when heritage sites under the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) were closed in March due to the lockdown. The oldest sound and light shows in the country being held at Mughal period fort-palace complex — Lal Quila — was terminated temporarily in June 2018 for upgradation, and is yet to be reintroduced.   

“The Covid crisis has affected the revamp of Lal Quila sound and light shows, which is being prepared by Dalmia Bharat group. The script was prepared and trials were held earlier this year after which several changes were suggested by the experts’ committee of ASI and the culture ministry but then the pandemic struck,” said an official of ASI.

The event at Lal Quila started in 1968 was being run by ITDC. However, when Dalmia Bharat group adopted the monument under the Tourism Ministry’s ambitious scheme ‘Adopt a Heritage’ in 2018, the responsibility of its upgrade was handed over to the group.

