Opposition parties extend support to Bharat Bandh by farmer unions; protests in several states

In Kolkata, the ruling Trinamool said would stage sit-ins in various parts of West Bengal for three days in solidarity with the farmers.

Published: 05th December 2020 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Representatives of various farmer unions on a 'maun vrat' (vow of silence), during their fifth round of talks with the government on the three new farm laws.

Representatives of various farmer unions on a 'maun vrat' (vow of silence), during their fifth round of talks with the government on the three new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The government’s troubles are mounting with the opposition stepping up seat even as the agitating farmers remain unyielding on their demands despite five rounds of talks.

The Left parties on Saturday extended their support to the Bharat bandh called by farmers’ organisations on December 8 while Mamata Banerjeel-led Trinnamool Congress, has decided to extend its ‘moral support’ to the strike.

Announcing their decision to support the strike, the CPM, the CPI, the CPI (ML), RSP and AIFB said in a joint statement, “The Left parties condemn the RSS/BJP’s malicious campaign, on preposterous charges, against the struggle of our annadatas to safeguard Indian agriculture and the country’s food security.”

The statement also said the Left parties support the farmers’ demand for the scrapping of the three agri laws and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

In Kolkata, the ruling Trinamool said would stage sit-ins in various parts of West Bengal for three days in solidarity with the farmers.

TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, accompanied by SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra, said his party, during its protest programmes in the state, would seek immediate withdrawal of the farm laws. He, however, underlined that the ruling party would not enforce shutdown or block roads during the protest.

Agitating farmers burn an effigy during their protest
march against the new farm laws at Golden Gate in
Amritsar on Saturday | Shekhar Yadav | PTI

Chandumajra said the protest against the “draconian” laws not just concerns the farmers but “is a movement of everyone — workers, labourers, transporters”. Contending that the SAD was establishing contacts with all regional parties, he said, “In the next one week, we will be holding meetings in Delhi to fine tune our strategy.”

In Bihar, opposition parties held a demonstration outside Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Joined by Congress and Left leaders, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav backed the nationwide strike. “I am standing with the annadata in their fight against the dhandata (people who owns wealth),” Tejashwi tweeted. The DMK also demanded rollback of the farm legislations. Party president M K Stalin and other leaders staged protests in different parts of Tamil Nadu.

Bharat bandh farmers protest Farm Law
