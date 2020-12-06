Delhi reports 3,419 COVID cases; positivity rate now at 4.20 per cent

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A total of 3,419 fresh Covid- 19 cases were reported in the national capital on Saturday, pushing the total tally closer to the 6 lakh-mark.

As per the health bulletin issued by the government, 77 deaths were recorded in the same period while the positivity rate stood at 4.20 per cent.

The total number of containment zones are 6,045. With the constant attempt by the government to increase testing a total of 81,473 tests were conducted.

In a relief for hospital administration in the city, patient load with the deadly virus has been going down resulting in the availability of more beds. However, ICU beds with and without ventilators remain in demand.

As per the corona app created by the Delhi government, around 61 per cent of general beds are lying vacant across all city-based hospitals. Earlier, the Delhi government announced that it has started enrolment of healthcare workers of hospitals, nursing homes, and other health facilities for administering Covid vaccine under its first phase of inoculation in the city.