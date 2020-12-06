STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Jharkhand cops to name and shame Maoists

The police have released photographs of seven wanted Maoists, including PLFI chief Dinesh Gope, who is carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head.

Published: 06th December 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

The Covid pandemic has depleted the cash reserves of Red rebels, say police officials. File photo shows BSF jawans patrolling a Maoist stronghold. (Photo | PTI)

The Covid pandemic has depleted the cash reserves of Red rebels, say police officials. File photo shows BSF jawans patrolling a Maoist stronghold. (Photo | PTI)

RANCHI: Tightening the noose over the banned Maoist outfit, People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), the Jharkhand Police has decided to name and shame its top leaders.

The police have released photographs of seven wanted Maoists, including PLFI chief Dinesh Gope, who is carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head.

According to an official release by Jharkhand Police, anybody who gives information related to these wanted Maoists will be given cash prize equivalent to the bounty amount.

The informer’s name and identity will not be revealed. Besides that of Gope, the other Maoists whose photographs and details have been released are Jidan Guria, Tilkeshwar Gope, Awdhesh Kumar Jaisawal, Ajay Purty, Sanichar Surin and Mangra Lugun.

“This is part of our strategy to neutralise PLFI rebels through sustained planned operations,” said a senior police officer. Gope is the most dreaded among all these rebels and is also wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA ) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in terror funding and money laundering cases.

His two wives, Hira Devi and Shakuntala Kumari, were arrested by the NIA and incriminating documents were seized from their Kolkata houses in January this year, but Gope remains elusive. The police crackdown comes amid renewed attempts the PLFI to increase its footprint.

With its shrinking cadre base, the PLFI rebels have been making a fresh bid to increase their strength by putting posters appealing to people to join them.

Because of the lockdown and other factors, the Maoist outfit also saw its coffers drained and as a result, cases of Red rebels demanding levy from local businessmen and contractors have increased. Last Friday, they pasted a poster outside the office of state Lok Janshakti Party president and businessman Virendra Pradhan demanding Rs 2 crore and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand maoists in Jharkhand
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp