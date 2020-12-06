STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Political merger on the cards? Existential threat pushes RLSP back towards JDU

RLSP spokesperson Bhola Sharma did not rule out the possibility of the party joining the NDA yet again.

Published: 06th December 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (File Photo | PTI)

PATNA: Facing an existential threat after a demoralising defeat in the recent assembly elections, the Rashtriye Lok Samata Party (RLSP) is reportedly considering merging with the JD (U) or joining the NDA as an ally.

RLSP chief and former junior HRD minister Upendra Kushwaha met Bihar CM and JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar on December 2, sparking rumours about Kushwaha’s move. Given his background, if he merges with the JD (U) or joins the NDA, he could be the most preferred choice to head the education ministry, sources in the NDA said.

RLSP spokesperson Bhola Sharma did not rule out the possibility of the party joining the NDA yet again. “Kushwaha ji had met Nitish Kumar. Many NDA leaders want Kushwaha ji back in the NDA. However, the possibility of an RLSPJD (U) merger is remote,” he said. Asked by the media recently on the possibility of his party’s truck with JD (U), Kushwaha had said politics thrives on possibilities, but had denied any merger plan.

Till the recent assembly elections, Kushwaha, who has frequently changed his allies, was at loggerheads with Nitish. On November 27, the last day of the 17th Assembly’s inaugural session, the CM had a heated argument with leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav. At that time Kushwaha had strongly supported Nitish, who later thanked the RLSP leader.

Observers say Kushwaha would do better if he merges his party with the JD (U) so he wouldn’t have to rethink on his political survival. There’s another reason why Nitish wants to bring Kushwaha on board: it could revive the so-called Love- Kush equation (Kurmi-Kushwaha castes) in the JD (U).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Upendra Kushwaha RLSP JDU
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp