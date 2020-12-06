Political merger on the cards? Existential threat pushes RLSP back towards JDU

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Facing an existential threat after a demoralising defeat in the recent assembly elections, the Rashtriye Lok Samata Party (RLSP) is reportedly considering merging with the JD (U) or joining the NDA as an ally.

RLSP chief and former junior HRD minister Upendra Kushwaha met Bihar CM and JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar on December 2, sparking rumours about Kushwaha’s move. Given his background, if he merges with the JD (U) or joins the NDA, he could be the most preferred choice to head the education ministry, sources in the NDA said.

RLSP spokesperson Bhola Sharma did not rule out the possibility of the party joining the NDA yet again. “Kushwaha ji had met Nitish Kumar. Many NDA leaders want Kushwaha ji back in the NDA. However, the possibility of an RLSPJD (U) merger is remote,” he said. Asked by the media recently on the possibility of his party’s truck with JD (U), Kushwaha had said politics thrives on possibilities, but had denied any merger plan.

Till the recent assembly elections, Kushwaha, who has frequently changed his allies, was at loggerheads with Nitish. On November 27, the last day of the 17th Assembly’s inaugural session, the CM had a heated argument with leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav. At that time Kushwaha had strongly supported Nitish, who later thanked the RLSP leader.

Observers say Kushwaha would do better if he merges his party with the JD (U) so he wouldn’t have to rethink on his political survival. There’s another reason why Nitish wants to bring Kushwaha on board: it could revive the so-called Love- Kush equation (Kurmi-Kushwaha castes) in the JD (U).