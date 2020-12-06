‘Slangs ruin the purity of a language’: Artist Nidhi Jaiswal

Express News Service By

Artist, innovator and colour visionary exhibiting since a decade now, Nidhi Jaiswal likes to work with combined media, charcoal, bringing out the strengths of different mediums with finesse. She enjoys working with vibrant colours as she feels colours have the power to transform your world and mood.

She mostly creates paintings with an Indian aesthete in a distinct watercolour technique, which is a unique way of conversing with beholders in their own language. Here, Jaiswal describes how and what she likes to read. Edited excerpts:



Have your reading preferences changed?

As a child, I read comics on mythology especially from Geeta Press, as a teenager, I went on to Mills and Boons, and as an adult I prefer reading books related to Art / Aesthetics. Of course, reading business news is a new passion.

What do you like to read?

As you know the taste of reading varies with age. Earlier I preferred fantasy, but nowadays I prefer articles based on facts, new inventions, research based on statistics, what’s new in the world of art and creativity, etc.

What kind of writing puts you off?

I believe an author is also an artist who knows how to play with words. Honest writing can be clearly felt. A dishonest work really puts me off. These days, many people use slangs which ruin the purity of a language.

What about the written word is it that visual /audio mediums cannot fulfil?

My English teacher used to say, “You should imagine and conceive all that is written, only then you actually do justice to the book and to its written text”. I believe with reading you increase your horizon of imagination which is not the case with audio. Reading increases your sense of aesthetics and intellect.

Do you maintain a book-shelf or an e-library?

Yes, I do maintain a mini book library. In this world of digital media, I still prefer physical books. In my small library, I have still retained my school book Great Expectations by Charles Dickens.