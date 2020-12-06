STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
They died for our rights: Farmers demand ‘martyr’ status for three who passed away protesting at Tikri

Government’s silence over death of three farmers at Tikri border sparks outcry among disgruntled protesters.

Farmers burn an effigy during their protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

NEW DELHI:  The agitating farmers at national capital’s borders on Saturday demanded ‘martyr’ status for the three farmers who died at Tikri border protesting against the new farm laws.

“They all died fighting for farmers’ rights. It is a battlefield for Kisans. They should be honoured as martyrs of this Kisan Andolan,” said Satinder Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Moga who is camping at the Tikri border. “Due to the Centre’s adamant attitude, farmers are losing their lives.

"Even after three innocents died, government is still sitting mute and waiting for more to die. But, we will also not step back. We will die here rather than committing suicide after sinking in debt,” said farmer Hari Singh.

The agitating farmers initially did not let authorities take the bodies of the dead farmers. After much discussion, the bodies were allowed to be taken to a hospital on the Rohtak-Delhi Road.

“After a lot of convincing and request, the farmers allowed the bodies to be given to kins of the deceased in Punjab for last rites,” said an official requesting anonymity.

The protest is being led by mostly elderly farmers at both Singhu and Tikri borders. These farmers are sleeping in open, tents and under trucks. With the mercury dropping, the farmers are under more and more risk of getting sick.

On Thursday, Lakhbir Singh had suffered a heart attack after which he was taken to PGI Rohtak, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

Earlier, Gajjan Singh from Khatra Bhagwanpura in Ludhiana and Janakraj from Barnala have died at the border.

“The farmers are getting sick mostly due to seasonal change, unhygienic water and sleeping in open. We are seeing more than 500 farmers a day and all of them have cold, cough and body pain. The government should listen to the demand of farmers more of them lose their lives in this chilly weather,” said Dr. Sajan who is running a health camp at the Singhu border.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic at key spots

Traffic moved bumper to bumper on key routes in Delhi as thousands of protesting farmers stayed put at the national capital’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the 10th day on the trot.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform commuters about the closure of Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders.

It also said that National Highway-44 was closed on both sides.

