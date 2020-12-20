'Deep rot and malaise has crept into TMC': Suvendu Adhikari takes indirect jibe at Prashant Kishor team

Express News Service By

KOLKATA: Hours before holding the BJP flag in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday in Midnapore, rebel Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari issued an open letter to the grassroot workers of the ruling party, saying that an extremely “deep rot and malaise” has crept into the TMC and the individuals currently in-charge of the party are treating it like their personal fiefdom.

The outgoing leader also said that West Bengal is standing at a critical juncture as the people of the state are destined to make a choice in the 2021 Assembly elections that will impact them forever.

The letter was circulated at a time when TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, while addressing rallies in north Bengal two days ago, said groundlevel workers are the asset of the party, who will never leave while the wannabe defectors come and go with tide.

Without naming anyone, Suvendu hit out the party leaders for humiliating and outcasting those who worked hard to build up the TMC. “It is therefore especially painful that the individuals currently in charge of the party are treating it like their personal fiefdom. The very people on the backs of whom the party was created are now being sidelined, humiliated and outcast. In their stead, these individuals have now hired external assistance. They have no knowledge of ground politics and the sacrifice it takes to work for a shared goal as ambitious as creating the West Bengal of our dreams,” he said. Sources in the TMC said Adhikari pointed out at election strategist Prashant Kishor and his team by mentioning them as “external assistance”.