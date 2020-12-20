STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

'Deep rot and malaise has crept into TMC': Suvendu Adhikari takes indirect jibe at Prashant Kishor team

Without naming anyone, Suvendu hit out the party leaders for humiliating and outcasting those who worked hard to build up the TMC.

Published: 20th December 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (Photo | PTI)

Former TMC leader and West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA: Hours before holding the BJP flag in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday in Midnapore, rebel Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari issued an open letter to the grassroot workers of the ruling party, saying that an extremely “deep rot and malaise” has crept into the TMC and the individuals currently in-charge of the party are treating it like their personal fiefdom.

The outgoing leader also said that West Bengal is standing at a critical juncture as the people of the state are destined to make a choice in the 2021 Assembly elections that will impact them forever.

The letter was circulated at a time when TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, while addressing rallies in north Bengal two days ago, said groundlevel workers are the asset of the party, who will never leave while the wannabe defectors come and go with tide.

ALSO READ | Suvendu Adhikari to Jyotiraditya Scindia: High-profile hoppers constitute BJP's strategy for power gain

Without naming anyone, Suvendu hit out the party leaders for humiliating and outcasting those who worked hard to build up the TMC. “It is therefore especially painful that the individuals currently in charge of the party are treating it like their personal fiefdom. The very people on the backs of whom the party was created are now being sidelined, humiliated and outcast. In their stead, these individuals have now hired external assistance. They have no knowledge of ground politics and the sacrifice it takes to work for a shared goal as ambitious as creating the West Bengal of our dreams,” he said. Sources in the TMC said Adhikari pointed out at election strategist Prashant Kishor and his team by mentioning them as “external assistance”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suvendu Adhikari TMC Prashant Kishor
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp