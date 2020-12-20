STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘I like to read real-life stories’, shares Delhi-based philanthropist Dr Geetanjali Chopra

It was only with the establishment of her NGO — Wishes and Blessings that she finally met her calling.

Dr Geetanjali Chopra

DR Geetanjali Chopra is an academician, researcher, columnist, journalist, and philanthropist. Her varied educational qualifications gave her the platform to work at several eminent institutions. However, it was only with the establishment of her NGO — Wishes and Blessings that she finally met her calling.

Established in 2014, the organisation acts as a platform that links beneficiaries with donors, with the ultimate goal of spreading smiles and making dreams come true. The NGO has over 20 centres across Delhi-NCR, and works on multiple causes including Food for All, Accessible Education, Healthier Lives and Elder Care.

How have your reading preferences changed?
Over the years, my reading preferences have changed dramatically, from fiction, to nonfiction, to coursebooks to actually writing books! Then I started moving away from academics and slowly went back to fiction. These days, due to the workload, I don’t get much time to immerse myself in something very long, so I read short, brief pieces of writing.

What do you like to read?
I like to read real-life stories, human interest stories, and of course keeping abreast with the day-to-day happenings of the world. If there is some book that is really popular and has everyone buzzing, or if it’s to do with light humour, those are my kind of reads. I stay away from anything too hardcore, or too serious. Life itself has become so grim, so I read to de-stress and to have a mini escape from the world.

What kind of reading puts you off ?
Writing that is ill-informed, that is biased and tries to put one viewpoint forward puts me off.

What about the written word is it that video/audio mediums cannot fulfill?
The richness of reading, and the possibility to experience a variety of emotions through the written word can never be replaced by the audio-visual world. You can always go back to the written word and still have the same experience. Rewinding and fast-forwarding an audio or a video does not give the same feeling.

Do you maintain a bookshelf or an e-library?
I love collecting books, and I have always had a library. It is a different story altogether if I actually get to read all these books. But a bookshelf has always been a part of my life, since childhood.

