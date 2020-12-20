Making the future beautiful

Shantanu David By

“Beauty and aesthetics are an important part of life and I believe that if you surround yourself with nice settings, you tend to think better and smarter,” says Kazem Samandari, Executive Chairman of L’Opera, Delhi’s favourite, and definitely most authentic French patisserie and boulangerie.

Indeed, that the French origin Samandari family has made India their home has done much to expose Delhi’s palate to true French cuisine via their multiple outlets scattered around the National Capital Regions, as well as one in Dehradun. “While there are a couple of spaces in my home I use for work, it’s not my third space.

My third space is where I retire to meditate, to plan for the future, and to just think,” says Kazem, adding with a laugh, “I must admit it is also over here that I spend a lot of time going over previous conversations I have had with people, recalling whether I expressed myself in the best way, as well as trying to figure out what I could have said better.” This space is Kazem’s library.

“Today, of course, we have modern lives and all the appliances, I have a Kindle reader and smartphone with plenty of titles, but it’s not the same as an actual physical book. Even if I buy a digital title because I need to read something, I will still go out later and buy the actual book from a store, because it just doesn’t have the same feeling,” confesses the reader. The library is also stocked with some of Kazem’s favourite paintings, and is a place of calm and meditation rather than his work space.

“When I am sitting at my work desk in my office, it’s all about work. There are soft boards and other surfaces covered with post-its and documents, while as a family, we have our meetings about the company in our living room, which is sort of an informal conference room. In my third place, I instead of think of the person I was, the person I am, and the person I want to be. I think of the future of the company and how we want to grow as a brand, but it’s also where I think about my own personal development,” muses Kazem.

While L’Opéra was begun by Kazem’s son Laurent’s longing for authentic French breads and pastries in India at the start of his career in 2007-08, the whole Samandari family has since become involved in the business, with Kazem using his years of experience in industry in Europe to good use.

That being said, Kazem, now 70, has a long association with India, noting, “My first visit to India was in 1976 at the age of 16 as a student who came to discover the country and visit the Baha’i communities across the sub-continent. Our family moved to India in March 2008.” And then there was cake.

Plans and Pastry

In his third space, Kazem has ideated the brand’s outlet expansion and new concepts like that of Salon de Thé that is more informal than a café and specialises in cakes and pastries, and tea and coffee. They are open from morning to early evening and at times serve light lunches and small dishes, and are what Kazem introduced to a few select outlets while meditating in his third space. Needless to say, Delhi gobbled it up.