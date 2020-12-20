On verge of authorising first set of vaccine for COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Stressing on the need for an expeditious Covid-19 vaccination drive to cover all the target population — estimated to be around 30 crore — Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said the country is on the verge of authorising the first set of vaccines.

During a meeting of the Group of Ministers on Covid-19, the Union minister also underlined that the pandemic growth in India has dropped to 2 per cent while the case fatality rate due to the coronavirus is at 1.45 per cent, which is among the lowest in the world.

Stressing that despite festivals in the months of October and November, no new surge of cases was observed due to comprehensive testing, tracking and treatment policy, Vardhan appealed to the public to diligently maintain “Covid-appropriate behaviour”. He also pitched the need for an expeditious vaccination drive to cover all the target populations.

Sujeet Kumar Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control, presented a granular analysis of the trajectory of the pandemic in each state, pointing out critical parameters like positivity, testing, concentration of cases in particular districts and other trends like fatality, and fatality within 48 and 72 hours of hospitalisation.

Explaining the paradox of some states reporting very high cases but minimal fatalities while others reporting low cases but comparatively high fatalities, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that this phenomenon results from people not coming forward for testing due to poor health-seeking behaviour.

People in states with a vibrant public healthcare system, on the other hand, are tracked and encouraged to be tested by grassroots health workers which inhibits the progress of Covid-19 in the patient to an advanced stage which allows these States to keep their fatality rate at minimum, the official added.

The paradox explained

