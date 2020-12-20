Ozone-based plan to combat rising ammonia levels in Yamuna

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: To deal with the rising ammonia level in the Yamuna, the Delhi government has decided to install ozone-based ammonia treatment plant on priority basis at Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and Wazirabad.

In a meeting held on Saturday, Minister of Water and DJB in-charge Satyendar Jain instructed the water body to focus on it as these 2 WTPs are severely affected by ammonia pollution as they are dependent on Yamuna River water.

“...After installation of ozonation unit, WTPs will be able to treat ammonia as well as many other chemical and biological pollutant s , ” said an official.

The Minister also instructed to increase production of 16 MGD at Haiderpur by upgrading existing 16 MGD recycling plant to produce additional drinking water.

The project will be completed by December 2021. This intervention will save 88 crores from DJB budget. Similar augmentation will be done at Dwarka WTP, Nangloi WTP and Okhla WTP by DJB in future.

The Jal Board has also been instructed to tap supplementary Drain at Rohini Sector 25 and treat all the wastewater in existing 15 MGD Rohini STP. Supplementary drain is one of 4 major drains carrying wastewater into Yamuna. After this intervention, supplementary drain will carry only treated water from Rohini and Rithala STP in the remaining 12 km stretch before it falls into Yamuna. Remaining stretch of drain will be utilised for recharging ground water levels though natural percolation.

The DJB will rejuvenate 4 KM Shahdara link drain car rying wastewater from East Delhi area. The wastewater will be tapped and conveyed to Chilla STP for treatment and drain will be filled with clean water from Chilla STP. Shahdara Link Drain starts from railway track at NH-24 and runs parallel to Delhi Noida Highway upto Delhi border after which it merges with Yamuna.

It is situated on sandy soil and has very high potential of ground water recharge. “Clean water from STP will be used for recharging depleting ground water levels of East Delhi. Drain will also be developed into public space with component like landscaping, walkways and ecosensitive plantation. The project will be completed by December 2022,” the official noted.