Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse summoned by ED in Bhosri land deal case

Khadse had been disgruntled for a long time after his resignation, as he claimed that he got a clean chit but the BJP still sidelined him.

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse

NCP leader Eknath Khadse (File | PTI)

MUMBAI: Eknath Khadse, who recently left the BJP and joined the NCP, on Saturday received an Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice in connection with a land case in Pune. Khadse said earlier Income Tax and the state government-appointed zoning commission had also inquired about the Pune MIDC land deal. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had forced then revenue minister Khadse to resign from his cabinet over the Pune land deal citing a conflict of interest.

“That time also, we had submitted the documents. The land is bought by my wife and son in law, not by me. The land was purchased as per prevailing ready reckoner - government rate, therefore, nothing to hide there. I am ready to cooperate with ED and provide the documents as well,” Khadse said. Eknath Khadse when he joined the NCP that time, in his speech, said if the BJP sends ED after him, then he will play the CD of BJP leaders.

“It is unfortunate that the BJP is misusing the central agencies against their political opponent. They have set the wrong precedent. People of Maharashtra will reply to them when the time arrives,” said NCP minister Nawab Malik. Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress minister said that if Eknath Khadse gets the ED notice, then he will also get it. “BJP is targeting the OBC and Bahujan leaders. We are afraid of central agencies. We will give them befitting reply,” Wadettiwar said.

