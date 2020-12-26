STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Some people in Delhi offer lessons in democracy, but haven't conducted local polls in Pondicherry: PM Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi

Modi noted that the three-tier panchayat polls were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in over a year after it became a union territory.

Published: 26th December 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the farmers of Madhya Pradesh in New Delhi Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought to deflect the charge of lack of democracy in the country back to the Congress, pointing to the party-ruled Puducherry where local body polls have not been held since 2011 despite Supreme Court observations. In sharp contrast, “free and transparent” District Development Council elections have been held in Jammu and Kashmir in just over a year of the region becoming a union territory, he said.

Modi’s response came two days after Rahul Gandhi remarked that “there is no democracy in India; it’s only in imagination.” Speaking at the launch of the government health insurance scheme, PMJAY-SEHAT, for J&K, Modi said, “There are people in Delhi who give me lessons in democracy. They keep cursing Modi, while uttering unpalatable words. I want to show the mirror to such people.

Within a short time of the formation of the J&K UT, the local body elections have been successfully held. But the irony is that there’s no such election in Puducherry despite the Supreme Court directions.” The PM said that Puducherry is ruled by the “same set of people who give me lessons in democracy day and night”. “You will be surprised that the Supreme Court called for holding the panchayat elections in Puducherry in 2018, but the government there, which has not even an ounce of belief in democracy, is delaying the elections,” Modi said.

“It shows the gap between what some parties preach and what they do, and also highlights their commitment to democracy.” The Congress is in power in Puducherry, which is heading for the Assembly polls next year. The PM lauded the successful conclusion of the DDC elections in J&K, saying that it is the beginning of “a new decade, new era and new leadership”.

“We (the BJP) were part of the government in J&K earlier, but parted ways to push for the demands that the local body elections should be held there so that the people can get the power to take control of development works,” he said. Under the PMJAY SEHAT scheme, 21 lakh people in J&K will get the benefits of `5 lakh insurance coverage.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir J&K polls Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp