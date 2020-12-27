‘Are they so bad?’ Kejriwal targets Yogi over condition of UP schools

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath saying he was scared of showing transparency in the state’s schools. AAP has been continuously attacking the Yogi government over the condition of schools in Uttar Pradesh. The fresh attack originated after AAP MLA from Delhi’s Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi tried to visit a few government schools in UP’s Siddharth Nagar during a recent visit.

Soon after his visit, local administration allegedly passed an order saying that no outsider should be allowed in the school premise and prohibiting taking pictures. Kejriwal, reacting to these developments, tweeted that Yogi Aditynath was welcome to visit schools in the national capital without any hesitation. “Are your (Yogi) schools so bad that your government has issued an order restricting entry of outsiders and even imposed a ban on taking pictures?” asked Kejriwal.

Earlier, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has challenged the Yogi government for a debate on Delhi vs UP models of education. “You (Yogi) won’t be able to do it (proper governance). Come to Delhi, I will show you the schools and you can even take pictures,” added Kejriwal in his tweet.