COVID -19 hits 150 Army jawans for Republic Day parade

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Around 150 Army soldiers gathered in New Delhi to participate in the Army Day parade on January 15 and the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 have tested Covid-19 positive. Confirming the news, an Army officer said: “The soldiers who came in from outside to participate in various parades were tested before putting them in a safe bubble.

Some of them tested positive.” While only seven of them had visible signs of the disease, the rest were asymptomatic, the officer added. The officer said there was nothing alarming in the development. The test was done more than a week ago and some had since recovered. The soldiers who tested positive were segregated and isolated, the officer added.

Around 2,000 Army soldiers from different parts of the country have gathered at the Delhi Cantonment for the parades. The mobilization of troops takes place from across the country. The movement of the selected contingents takes place through various means, including rail, road and air.

The contingent which presented the guard of honour on Independence Day at the Red Fort in Delhi was put under 14-day quarantine before they were allowed to participate in the celebrations.