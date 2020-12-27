STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

COVID -19 hits 150 Army jawans for Republic Day parade

Some of them tested positive.” While only seven of them had visible signs of the disease, the rest were asymptomatic, the officer added. 

Published: 27th December 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Soldiers march during the 71st Republic Day parade.

Soldiers marching during the Republic Day parade (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Around 150 Army soldiers gathered in New Delhi to participate in the Army Day parade on January 15 and the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 have tested Covid-19 positive. Confirming the news, an Army officer said: “The soldiers who came in from outside to participate in various parades were tested before putting them in a safe bubble.

Some of them tested positive.” While only seven of them had visible signs of the disease, the rest were asymptomatic, the officer added. The officer said there was nothing alarming in the development. The test was done more than a week ago and some had since recovered. The soldiers who tested positive were segregated and isolated, the officer added. 

Around 2,000 Army soldiers from different parts of the country have gathered at the Delhi Cantonment for the parades. The mobilization of troops takes place from across the country. The movement of the selected contingents takes place through various means, including rail, road and air.

The contingent which presented the guard of honour on Independence Day at the Red Fort in Delhi was put under 14-day quarantine before they were allowed to participate in the celebrations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Army Day parade Republic Day celebrations coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp