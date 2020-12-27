COVID-19 vaccine for Delhi Police to be available soon, personnel to get info through SMS

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police personnel will soon get the vaccine against Covid-19. The details, including date, time and place, will be sent by SMS, the Delhi Police said in an order to all district heads of the force on Saturday. According to officials, Delhi Police is updating its records for the exercise. All police personnel have been asked to get their mobile numbers entered and updated in the database.

“Vaccination for Covid- 19 of Delhi police personnel will start soon. The date, time and place of vaccination for each police personnel will be intimated to him/her on their mobile number by SMS,” the order from Special CP Muktesh Chander, who is also the nodal officer for Covid-19 action plan.

“It is important that the mobile number of all police personnel is entered and updated in the PIS system on IntraDP system. All district and unit heads should get this exercise completed by January 3, 2021, positively so that no one is left out from the vaccination programme. A list of personnel whose mobile numbers are not available in the PIS system will be intimated by DCP/IT through e-mail to all concerned,” the order said.