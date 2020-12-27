STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh clears proposed ‘love jihad’ law

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

BHOPAL: Almost a month after Uttar Pradesh cleared an ordinance to curb ‘love jihad,’ the Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Saturday approved a Bill on similar lines. Called the Madhya Pradesh Dharma Swatantreya Bill, (Freedom of Religion) 2020, it is likely to be introduced in the assembly, whose three-day session starts on Monday.

Briefing reporters about after the cabinet meeting, home minister Narottam Mishra said the proposed law makes religious conversion through enticement, threats, force, undue influence, coercion, marriage or any fraudulent means, a cognizable and non-bailable offence. “We’ve tried to frame the strictest possible law under which any marriage carried out fraudulently, forcibly or through enticement, solely for religious conversion will be declared null and void.

But the children born through such marital union will have the right to their father’s property. Also, the mother and children will have the right to get maintenance,” the MP home minister stated. The proposed law provides for punishment between one and 10 years and a fine ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh. “In cases where the accused is found guilty of forced religious conversion of a minor, woman or an SC/ST person, the jail term ranges between two years and 10 years and a fine up to Rs 50,000.

In cases where the accused is found guilty of religious conversion by hiding own religious identity or through impersonation/misrepresentation, the punishment would range between three years and 10 years jail and a fine of up to Rs 50,000,” Mishra said. “In cases where the accused is found guilty of mass religious conversion (religious conversion of two or more than two persons) in violation of the proposed law’s provisions, the punishment would range between five years and 10 years jail term and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh.” The right to complain under the proposed law lies with the victim of the forced religious conversion or the victim’s parents and kin, while the burden of evidence to prove innocence lies with the accused.

In cases where people want to convert to another religion voluntarily or events where voluntary religious conversion is to happen, the matter needs to be informed to the concerned district magistrate two months in advance. Failure on this count will result in three to five years jail term and a fine up  to Rs 50,000. “The complaints under the proposed law cannot be probed by a police officer, who is below the rank of inspector (police station in-charge) or sub-inspector.

A sessions court will be the designated court for trial of cases under the proposed law. Congress leader and advocate J P Dhanopiya questioned the need for the law. “Already an MP Dharma Swatantreya Adhiniyam 1968 exists in the state, it could have easily been amended rather than bringing a new law with the same name,” he said. 

Both fine and jail terms proposed
Under the proposed law, forcing someone to convert will attract up to 5 years of jail and a minimum Rs 25,000 fine. For group conversions, the jail term will be up to 10 years with a fine of Rs 1 lakh

