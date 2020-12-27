STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nightclubs, bars in Delhi sealed for violating COVID-19 norms

Some  prominent nightclubs and bars in the city have been either partially or fully sealed in past one month for violations of Covid-19 regulations, according to authorities.

Published: 27th December 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Bars, Pubs, Discotheques

Some prominent nightclubs and bars in the city have been either partially or fully sealed in past one month for violations of Covid-19 regulations | EXPRESS

NEW DELHI: Some prominent nightclubs and bars in the city have been either partially or fully sealed in past one month for violations of Covid-19 regulations, according to authorities. Delhi government’s excise department has collected an amount of about Rs 1.15 crore as fines from around eight nightclubs and bars. As per the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), clubs and bars are allowed to operate at 50 percent of total seating capacity.

The ones with L-16 licence (nightclubs mostly in fivestar hotels) can operate 24 hours and establishments with L-17 licence (clubs/ bars) can operate till 1 am. The nightclubs and bars were fined for over-crowding and not wearing masks.

The clubs that were sealed include:

Key Nightclub in Hotel Samrat, Soho in The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri, Majestic Cafe in Pusa Road, Bokan situated in Community Center in East of Kailash, Air Bar and Lounge in West Punjabi Bagh, and Moti Mahal DX on the Panchkuian Road. Privee of Shangrila Eros Hotel and Club BW under Hotel Surya located in New Friends Colony were fined by the department after they found liquor was being served to underage people.

