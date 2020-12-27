STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PMJAY-SEHAT scheme proof of Modi’s resolve for J&K’s progress: Amit Shah

Ecohing Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda said that Jammu and Kashmir has begun the march on the path of development after the scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35A.

Published: 27th December 2020 08:38 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir is another testament of PM Modi’s resolve towards welfare of the newly created Union Territory, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said. “The launch of PMJAY- SEHAT scheme is yet another testament of PM @NarendraModi’s resolve towards the health security and welfare of every person of J&K who remains deprived of their rights for decades,” Shah tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the “SEHAT” health insurance scheme for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The scheme will cover the remaining one crore population, which was not covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. A total of 264 hospitals--229 government and 35 private ones have been listed under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Shah said, adding that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will be able to avail medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh free of cost.

Govt will finish all pending works: Nadda

BJP president J P nadda said said that “Narendra Modi government is committed towards completing all pending development works and social initiatives in the UT”. “The manner in which the people of J&K participated in the recently concluded District Development Council (DDC) elections in the state and made it successfull is highly commendable,” he added.

