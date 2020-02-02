A forward-looking budget for farmers

Express News Service By

The Union Budget for 2020-21, as presented by the Finance Minister, should be seen in the background of on-going economic slow-down. The declining economic growth, rising unemployment, falling export growth, deepening farm crisis and declining tax revenues, required some bold budgetary decisions. The Budget 2020-21 does not look very promising in this respect. However, this is a quite balanced and forward-looking budget.

The allocation for agriculture and allied activities has been increased from Rs 1,51,518 crore of BE 2019-20 to Rs 1,54,775 crore in BE 2020-21. Similarly for rural development, the allocation has been hiked from Rs 1,40,762 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 1,44,817 crore in 2020-21. The proposed outlay for PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana has been hiked from Rs 9,682 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 11,127 crore in 2020-21. The allocation under PM Fasal Bima Yojana has been increased from Rs 14,000 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 15,695 crore.

T. Haque

Former chairman,

Commission for

Agricultural Costs

and Prices

Although the allocations for both irrigation and insurance seem inadequate, as risk in agriculture is increasing due to climate change and price uncertainties. Increased allocation under these heads would have helped in mitigating risks. It was also expected that allocation for PM Kisan would increase substantially, as it provides direct income support to farmers and help in increasing their demand for various goods and services, which is critically needed today for economic revival. The Finance Minister could have been a little more liberal here for economic growth reason. At the same time, there are several positive features of this year budgets.

First, PM Kusum Yojana to cover 20 lakh farmers for standalone solar pumps and furthur 15 lakh for grid, which would help improve farmers income. Second, Village Storage Scheme for SHG women which will help increase farm productivity and also empower women farmers. Third, the Kisan Rail and Kisan Udan Yojana to be launched for a seamless cold supply chain to improve productivity of perishable agri-commodities. Besides, the Budget focusses on improvement in fish production and fish exports which will help increase farmers’ income.

In addition, the allocation for PM Kisan Sampada Yojana has been increased from Rs 500 core last year to Rs 1,300 crore this year. This shows Centre’s commitment to promote food processing and value chains. In fact, food processing has huge untapped potentials for farm income growth. In view of the resource constraint, this is quite a forward-looking budget, even though the farmers expectations were much higher.