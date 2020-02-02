Disappointment: No fuel for struggling auto sector

Arshad Khan By

NEW DELHI: AUTO

No cut in GST rates, no announcement of an incentive based scrappage policy and, finally, no real measures to create demand for automobiles. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s second Union Budget had a few direct proposals that could uplift sentiment in the crisis-hit auto sector. Reeling under major slowdown for over a year, India’s auto industry recorded its worst-ever sales slump last year in over two decades. According to SIAM data, overall auto sales in 2019 declined by 13.77 per cent at 2,30,73,438 units as against 2,67,58,787 units in 2018.

The auto industry was quite hopeful that the GST reduction will take place in the Budget to compensate for the price hike which is bound to happen during BS6 transition from April 1, 2020. “The two big misses were no announcements regarding GST reduction especially to offset the increase in prices due to BSVI vehicles. The industry was expecting announcement around the scrappage policy for not only boosting demand of new vehicles but also to ensure the old polluting vehicles are pulled out of transportation system,” said Rajeev Singh, Partner, Deloitte India.

Auto industry body SIAM said specific recommendations to create demand were taken into consideration. “We were looking forward to some direct benefits in the Budget, which could have helped in reviving demand in the context of the slowdown and huge investments made for transition to BS-6. From that aspect, the Budget speech was not what we expected,” said SIAM head Rajan Wadhera.

Govt eyes advanced tech boost with bumper allocations

`6,000 cr allocated for Bharatnet programme to boost connectivity

`8,000 cr allocated to development of Quantum technologies and applications

`100 cr or less turnover will qualify start-ups for tax deduction on profits

GROWTH engines

Investment Clearance Cell to provide end-to-end facilitation and support, including pre-investment advisory, information related to land banks and facilitate clearances at Centre and state level

Smart metering proposed for power consumers to enable them to choose their suppliers

National gas grid to be expanded from 16,200 km to 27,000 km

Scheme focussed on encouraging manufacture of mobile phones, electronic equipment and semi-conductor packaging

National Logistics Policy to create a single-window e-logistics market and focus on employment generation in the country

Start-ups classification bar raised from 7 years to 10 years

Creation of a seed fund to support early-stage startups and creation of investment clearance cell

Digital platform for Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) protection which will also enable the innovators/ entrepreneur to seamlessly apply for patents

Tax concession on Employees Stock Option Programmers (ESOPs) by deferring their payment till first five years, or till employees leave the company,or sell their shares, whichever is the earliest