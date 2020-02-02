Government to explore FDI for funding education sector

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: EDUCATION:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to allocate Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector marking an increase of about 4.5 per cent from last year’s budget and added that it is an integral part of the three themes — aspiration, development, compassion — of the Budget 2020-21. Government may explore external commercial borrowings and foreign direct investment for funding the education sector and attract key talent, Sitharaman said. In the last fiscal, the budget had allocated Rs 94,853.64 crore for education.

By 2030, India will have largest working age population and the government will work to provide required skills for them to get into jobs, she said, stressing that there’s a global demand for teachers, medical and para-medical staff and the country will start a bridge programme to tap these sectors and fill out the job gap.

To bring foreign students to Indian campuses, she proposed to start an Indo-SAT exam under the Study in India scheme launched two years back, to enable evaluation and study of students from Asia and Africa who seek admission in the country. Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank welcomed the announcement to introduce degree level online education programme.

Referring to Economic Survey 2019-20 tabled in the Parliament on Friday he said the expenditure in education sector as percentage of GDP increased from 2.8 per cent in 2014-15 to 3.1 per cent in 2019-20. “It shows that education is the priority of our government.”