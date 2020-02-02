Home The Sunday Standard

‘Plenty of verbiage, little substance’

For months now, the Indian economy has been in the throes of one of the worst downturns in decades.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS Finance Anurag Thakur holds a folder containing the Union Budget documents at the Parliament House

For months now, the Indian economy has been in the throes of one of the worst downturns in decades. This episode of slowdown in perhaps the worst, for it has exposed the structural infirmities. The most obvious manifestation of this is that a significant number of sectors are unable to face import competition in what is a reasonably open economy. This has resulted in growing unemployment... Clearly, the market forces on which the government relies so heavily have failed to respond to the challenges.

Given this scenario, there was some interest in Nirmala Sitharaman’s second budget to see whether the government was willing to take any initiative to reverse the slowdown. It did not, and the most disappointed was the ‘market’ itself, tanking more than 1000 points. This lacklustre budget once again relied on the biggest USP of the Modi government — “aspirations”.

Dr Biswajit Dhar
Professor, Centre for
Economic Studies and
Planning, School of Social
Sciences, JNU

There is plenty of verbiage on the so-called ‘Aspirational India’, but little substance to realise the aspirations. The farm sector has been offered 16 action points, but it will be clear from these actions points that mere promises would not help in ameliorating the conditions of the distressed peasantry.

While no meaningful steps have been taken in the recent past to improve their plight, the Finance Minister has once again reiterated the promise of her government to double farmers’ incomes by 2022.

The manufacturing sector that is already suffering the twin pangs of falling competitiveness and domestic demand, would not find any substance other than promises to revive a sector or two. Resource mobilisation has been an uphill task, with indirect taxes suffering because of the economic slowdown.

Both GST and customs duties have fallen way below the projected levels. The disinvestment plans have also gone off-track resulting in a 38% reduction in the realisation. In the midst of all this disruption in garnering resources, the government decided to give significant tax concessions to the corporate sector a few months back.

The ostensible reason was that corporates would be incentivised to invest. Unfortunately, the Finance Ministry got their economic logic wrong; no corporate can be persuaded to invest in an economy suffering from depressed demand. Where does the government go from where to garner the resources? The first, and the most obvious, is increased borrowing... The second could be to fall back on the ‘milking cow’, the individual tax payers. There is more than a subtle hint in the Budget Speech that the exemptions enjoyed by the middle class could be passé. For once populism has been cast away.

