Srinagar Diary 

Bio-digesters installed in houseboats In order to prevent pollution of water bodies, the bio-digesters are being installed in the houseboats in Srinagar on a trial basis. The LAWDA, which is looking after maintenance of water bodies in Srinagar, has started the process of installing bio-digesters in households of the catchment area and some houseboats. The DRDO-designed Bio-digester is being installed on pilot basis and their efficiency shall be under trial. A team of scientists from DRDO is on a 3-day visit to ascertain the functioning of four bio-digesters, which have been installed in the houseboats.

Lawyers seeks CJI’s help in release of lawyer The Lawyers Club of Kashmir has appealed Chief Justice of India to ensure the release of prominent lawyer and president J&K High Court Bar Association Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom, who is undergoing detention at Agra Jail in UP. Qayoom was detained immediately after scrapping of Article 370 and booked under PSA. He was shifted to Agra jail. The Lawyers Club of Kashmir expressed concern over deteriorating health of Qayoom in jail and urged for his release. Meanwhile, J&K High Court deferred hearing of the case about detention of Qayoom till February 3. His lawyer pleaded in the court that Qayoom’s detention order of August 7, 2019 was valid for three months only but authorities extended his detention. On December, 31, 2019, the court had directed jail authorities to ensure that Qayoom is provided adequate medical treatment.

Retirement gift to 124 policemen in J&K As a token of appreciation for their services, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh sanctioned retirement gift of ` 93 lakh for 124 Police personnel of J&K Police, who retired the other day after attaining superannuation or took voluntary retirement. The gift of ` 75,000 each has been sanctioned out of Contributory Police Welfare Fund on their superannuation or voluntarily retirement. The DGP in an order directed grant of retirement gift in favour of 5 gazetted officers, 90 non-gazetted officers, 27 lower subordinates and 2 followers. The personnel belonged to different units and wings of the department.

Drop in fire incidents Kashmir witnessed 34 per cent decline in fire incidents in 2019 and 31 per cent reduction in casualties as compared to 2018. As per data of Department of Fire and Emergency Services Kashmir, 1,778 fire incidents were reported in Valley in 2019 in which 43 persons lost their lives and 8 sustained injuries. The property worth over ` 64.33 crores was gutted in these fire incidents. As per the data, Srinagar city recorded highest number of 393 fire incidents followed by north Kashmir’s Baramulla district with 286. Kashmir’s Shopian remained at the bottom of the list with 48 fire incidents. In 2018, about 2685 fire incidents were recorded across Kashmir in which 63 persons died.