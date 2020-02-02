Union Budget 2020: 100 airports, 15,500 km highways on the anvil

Express News Service By

As many as 100 new airports under the UDAN scheme were announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to promote regional air connectivity. “Air traffic has been growing rapidly in the country as compared to global average. It is expected that the air fleet number shall go up from the present 600 to 1,200 during this time,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech on Saturday.

India currently has 100 operational airports and about 350 more non-operational airports in various smaller cities. Government started its ambitious scheme of regional connectivity and the Ministry of Civil Aviation recently launched the 4th round of Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)- Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) to further enhance the connectivity to remote and regional areas of the country. The central government has allocated Rs 465 crore under the Regional Connectivity Scheme in the budget for FY21. Under the RCS fund, money has been allocated for revival of airports and viability gap funding for Northeast connectivity.

Spicejet chairman Ajay Singh termed the move as “an extremely good job considering the difficult situation she was in.” The announcement for 100 new airports under UDAN is a very positive move that will further strengthen an already successful scheme. Importantly, this is the first budget where the government has tried to bridge the trust deficit with Corporate India and the fact that the FM has said that she will not tolerate tax terrorism and there will be a tax charter are positive signs,” said Singh.

Sitharaman also stated that the accelerated highway development programme will be soon taken up and will include 9,000 km of economic corridor and 2,500 km of access-controlled highways.“This will involve construction of 2500 km of access-controlled highways, 9,000 km of economic corridors, 2000 km of coastal roads, and 2,000 km of strategic highways,” she said. The finance minister said the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed in three years, in addition to two more express highway projects.

cheers! newsprint to get cheaper

The Centre on Saturday proposed to cut the import duty on newsprint to 5%. The govt in the last budget had imposed 10% basic custom duty on newsprint and lightweight coated paper. The total consumption of standard newsprint in India is 2.5 million tonnes

Reactions

This is a promising, proactive and progressive budget which will make India healthy and wealthy in coming years Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister

In this budget, the Modi govt has taken steps to rationalise the tax system, boost the basic infra and strengthen the banking system Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

This budget gives impetus to fulfilment of aspirations of the middle income groups. Home for All, subsidy for first-time home buyers, income tax relaxations were announcedJ P Nadda, BJP president

The Modi govt, which came to power by asking for votes in the name of the army, did not spare the forces in budget cuts. Randeep Surjewala, Congress spokesman

It’s laundry list of old programmes; even most loyal BJP supporters cannot latch on to any idea in the Budget speech P Chidambaram, Congress leader

I am shocked and appalled to see how the central government plans to ambush the heritage and legacy of public institutions. Is it the end of an era? Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM