Home The Sunday Standard

Union Budget 2020: Dip in fund allocation for students

The  Narendra Modi government has halved the budget allocation for minority community candidates appearing for the UPSC exams.

Published: 02nd February 2020 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

school fee

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government has halved the budget allocation for minority community candidates appearing for the UPSC exams. Students from the minority communities are given free and subsidised coaching under the ‘Support for students clearing prelims conducted by UPSC, SSC, State Public Service Commission etc’ scheme.

The funds for the scheme have come down to Rs 10 crore from last year’s Rs 20 crore. The government had increased the budget for this scheme last year (2019-2020) from Rs 8 crore to Rs 20 crore but the Revised Expenditure for last year (2019-2020) shows the allocation of Rs 10 crore.

The budget allocation for the ‘Free Coaching and Allied schemes for Minorities’ has also been slashed from Rs 75 crore in FY 2019-20 to Rs 50 crore. Under this scheme, minorities are provided free coaching to prepare for admission in technical and professional courses.

The overall budget allocated to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, however, has been increased from Rs 4,700 crore to Rs 5,029 crore. In 2017, over 50 Muslim candidates had cleared the UPSC exams, creating a new record, which was repeated in 2018.

The Sachar Committee report released, published in 2006, had shown that Muslims comprised only 3 per cent in the civil services despite it being the largest minority community. The budget for Nai Manzil, an Integrated Educational and Livelihood Initiative for the Minority Communities, has been cut from Rs 140 crore to Rs 120 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi government Union budget Union Budget 2020 Nirmala Sitharaman UPSC students
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp