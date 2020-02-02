Home The Sunday Standard

Union Budget 2020: Rs 11,500 crore approved for Jal Jeevan Mission

With groundwater levels showing a dip across the country, the Centre proposed comprehensive measures.

Published: 02nd February 2020 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

The size of defence budget stands at `4.71 lakh crore if a separate allocation of `1.33 lakh crore set aside for payment of pensions is taken into account | SHEKHAR YADAV

NEW DELHI: To meet the ambition of providing safe and adequate drinking water to all Indians in the next four years, the budget allocated Rs 11,500 crore to the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ for the next financial, which is considered as one of the major schemes the Modi government. Water made it to one of the three themes mentioned by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama during her budget speech but the budget for this year is just 15 per cent more than the allocation made last year for the scheme.

With groundwater levels showing a dip across the country, the Centre proposed comprehensive measures. However, the budgetary allocation for the two departments under Jal Shakti Ministry — Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation — saw a nominal increase.

“Water stress-related issues are now a serious concern across the country. Our government is proposing comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts,” she said. The mission was launched last year after merging various water-related schemes, including the National Rural Drinking Water Mission. The scheme identified 1,592 blocks which are critical and overexploited, spread across 256 districts for implementing the scheme.

This scheme also emphasizes augmenting local water sources, recharging existing sources and will promote water harvesting and desalination. Cities with over a million population will be encouraged to meet this objective during the current year. “Aiming to provide piped water to all households, the PM had announced the Jal Jeevan Mission. Our government has approved Rs 3.60 lakh crore for this mission. During the year 2020-21, the scheme would be provided a budget of Rs 11,500 crore,” Sitharaman said.

POLLUTION CONTROL
The budget called for phasing out thermal power plants that are old and have high levels of carbon mission
Nirmala Sitharamasaid in large cities with populations above one million, clean air is a matter of concern
Govt to encourage states implementing plans for ensuring cleaner air

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jal Jeevan Mission Union Budget 2020 Nirmala Sitharaman Union budget budget Modi government
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp