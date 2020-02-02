Union Budget 2020: Rs 11,500 crore approved for Jal Jeevan Mission

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: To meet the ambition of providing safe and adequate drinking water to all Indians in the next four years, the budget allocated Rs 11,500 crore to the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ for the next financial, which is considered as one of the major schemes the Modi government. Water made it to one of the three themes mentioned by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama during her budget speech but the budget for this year is just 15 per cent more than the allocation made last year for the scheme.

With groundwater levels showing a dip across the country, the Centre proposed comprehensive measures. However, the budgetary allocation for the two departments under Jal Shakti Ministry — Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation — saw a nominal increase.

“Water stress-related issues are now a serious concern across the country. Our government is proposing comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts,” she said. The mission was launched last year after merging various water-related schemes, including the National Rural Drinking Water Mission. The scheme identified 1,592 blocks which are critical and overexploited, spread across 256 districts for implementing the scheme.

This scheme also emphasizes augmenting local water sources, recharging existing sources and will promote water harvesting and desalination. Cities with over a million population will be encouraged to meet this objective during the current year. “Aiming to provide piped water to all households, the PM had announced the Jal Jeevan Mission. Our government has approved Rs 3.60 lakh crore for this mission. During the year 2020-21, the scheme would be provided a budget of Rs 11,500 crore,” Sitharaman said.

POLLUTION CONTROL

The budget called for phasing out thermal power plants that are old and have high levels of carbon mission

Nirmala Sitharamasaid in large cities with populations above one million, clean air is a matter of concern

Govt to encourage states implementing plans for ensuring cleaner air